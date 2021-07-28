×

David Cross and More Support Bob Odenkirk After Hospitalization: ‘He Will Get Through This’

Bob Odenkirk David Cross
AP

After Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, several of his previous co-stars and thousands of his fans on social media wished him well.

The sixth and final season of the popular AMC drama, which is a spinoff of the hit series “Breaking Bad,” is currently in production in New Mexico. After Odenkirk collapsed, crew members immediately called an ambulance and he was rushed to a hospital. The cause of his collapse was not disclosed.

David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy show “Mr. Show With Bob and David” with Odenkirk in the mid 1990s, took to social media to send support to his longtime friend.

“I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and mentally. He WILL get through this,” Cross wrote late Tuesday night after news broke of Odenkirk’s hospitalization.

“Better Call Saul” actor Michael McKean, who played Chuck McGill, the older brother of Odenkirk’s character Jimmy McGill before Jimmy took on the persona of Saul Goodman, also showed support to his former co-star and on-screen sibling.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother,” McKean wrote.

Abbi Crutchfield, comedian and host of Hulu’s “Up Early Tonight,” shared a video of Odenkirk’s most recent TV appearance on Netflix’s sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.” In one memorable sketch featuring two men at a diner pretending to have known each other for years, Odenkirk’s character proceeds to spout exaggerated claims, such as owning triples of vintage cars and having a dying wife who was a model.

“One of my favorite sketches ever. Wishing Bob Odenkirk a full recovery,” Crutchfield wrote.

See more well wishes from celebrities to Odenkirk below.

