Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Bob Odenkirk attends the LA premiere
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show, Variety has confirmed.

Odenkirk is currently in production on the sixth season of “Better Call Saul,” a spin-off to the wildly popular series “Breaking Bad.” Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the Sony Lot in Culver City and crew members called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care, though the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.

Representatives for AMC and High Bridge Productions did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news of the incident.

More to come

