Boat Rocker Studios, Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh Launch Production Company Maven

Boat Rocker Studios, a division of Boat Rocker Media, and veteran television executive Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh have partnered to launch the new production company, Maven.

Maven will initially be focused on unscripted content. The company will also seek to collaborate with Boat Rocker’s scripted and kids & family divisions, with an emphasis on female-led narratives.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jessica for years in her capacity as a leading producer of unscripted projects and her track record of developing ground-breaking content is second to none,” said Jay Peterson, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted. “We’re excited to partner with her on this new venture and look forward to helping develop and produce original, meaningful projects that tell a deeper story about our culture.”

Boat Rocker Studios’ credits include “Invasion,” “Dear…” and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” for Apple, “Go-Big Show” for TBS, and “Dino Ranch” for Disney Jr.

“I’m inspired by Jessica’s vision for Maven as a place where truly original voices can shine,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, vice-chair of Boat Rocker Studios. “Her natural ability to nurture ideas and unlock their full potential will be further amplified by having the full power of Boat Rocker Studios behind her. We feel incredibly lucky to be partnering with her on this project and can’t wait to get started.”

Sebastian-Dayeh spent the last five years at ITV Entertainment and Sirens Media. She was previously at USA Network as head of alternative programming. Her credits include “The Wedding Coach” for Netflix, “Nikita Unfiltered” for Snapchat, “The Four” for Fox, “Four Weddings” “Ink Master” for Paramount, and many more.

“I’m thrilled to be launching this venture with Boat Rocker and admire their creative philosophy and strategic approach to the industry,” said Sebastian-Dayeh. “I’m equally excited to have the artistic freedom to offer thoughtful storytelling, exceptional execution and to push the boundaries of pop culture in a myriad of ways. Being able to simultaneously champion and collaborate with incredible and under-represented creators is a dream come true.”

Sebastian-Dayeh is repped by WME and will be based in Maven’s Los Angeles office.