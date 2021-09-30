‘BMF’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“BMF” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz.

The series debuted just four days ago on Sept. 26. Per Starz, it was the number one premiere of the year on the Starz app and also did well on OTT platforms in the early numbers.

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces the series under his massive overall deal with Starz, which is due to expire next year. With “BMF,” Jackson has only solidified his position as a major part of the Starz programming slate. He was also an executive producer on the network’s hit drama series “Power,” which wrapped up after six seasons in early 2020. He is also executive producing all of the five planned “Power” spinoffs. Two of the five spinoffs — “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” — have already premiered and been renewed for second seasons. “Power Book IV: Force” will drop in 2022. Jackson also has a number of other projects set up across multiple networks and streaming services beyond his projects Starz.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

“BMF” stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, La La Anthony and Serayah appear in recurring roles.

Along with Jackson, “BMF” is also executive produced by Randy Huggins, with Huggins also serving as showrunner. Tasha Smith is the director and executive producer. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements executive produce, while Heather Zuhlke will executive produce Season 2 as well. Jackson executive produces under his G-Unit Film and Television banner in association with Lionsgate Television. Starz senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “BMF” on behalf of the network. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.