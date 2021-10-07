Blumhouse TV Hires ITV America’s Gretchen Palek as Head of Alternative

Blumhouse TV has tapped Gretchen Palek to oversee its expansion in unscripted TV as head of alternative. Palek shifts over from ITV America, where she was most recently co-president of the company’s Leftfield Pictures.

Palek’s transition comes following Blumhouse TV’s deal with ITV America to jointly create nonfiction content — with Blumhouse’s suspense-driven brand — under an exclusive overall deal. That means Palek will continue to collaborate with her former ITV America colleagues, but now over at Blumhouse.

Palek will report to Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. She will be charged with creating a new slate of non-fiction genres and formats utilizing the Blumhouse brand.

McCumber and ITV America CEO David George announced Palek’s shift in a joint statement: “This is one of those rare scenarios where the planets just aligned,” they said in a shared quote that both approved for the press release. “With our new unscripted pact, Gretchen can hit the ground running, leading the stellar Alternative team at Blumhouse into an exciting new chapter while continuing to collaborate with the group at ITV America, where she’s been a respected creative. It’s a seamless transition for all of us.”

Palek spent eight years at ITV America; at Leftfield Pictures, she oversaw development and production across the label’s slate, including series such as “Alone and Pawn Stars” (History), “30 for 30: Year of the Scab” (ESPN), “Brain Surgery Live” (NatGeo), and the upcoming “Table Wars with Martha Stewart” (HGTV), as series for Peacock and Hulu. Before Leftfield, she was senior VP of casting and talent for ITV America, earning multiple Emmy Awards for casting Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” and other projects. Prior to joining ITV, Palek was a casting and talent executive at Discovery Channel.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to launch a creative endeavor with the incredible minds at Blumhouse, leaning into a style of storytelling I’m passionate about and working with insanely talented people, including my friends at ITV America,” Palek said. “I look forward to jumping in at Blumhouse and to the work ahead with Chris and the entire team.”