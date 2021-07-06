Bloomberg Launches ‘Bloomberg Wealth With David Rubenstein’

Carlyle Group co-founder David M. Rubenstein is expanding his relationship with Bloomberg Media with the launch of the new bi-weekly program, “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein .”

Rubenstein, who also hosts the interview program “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” will use the new forum to speak one on one with high-profile investing executives. The first episode debuts Tuesday, July 6, at 9 p.m. eastern, and will feature Jonathan Gray, chief operating officer of Blackstone. Additional guests scheduled to appear on the program include: Mary Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Asset & Wealth Management; Marc Andreessen, general partner of Andreessen Horowitz; and Kim Lew, president and CEO of Columbia Investment Management. Rubenstein plans to discuss with guests how they created wealth for themselves and others, lessons learned, and the opportunities they plan to pursue.

“Bloomberg Wealth will provide viewers with investing strategies from some of the world’s top wealth creators,” said Rubenstein, in a prepared statement. “I look forward to sharing these in-depth interviews with the Bloomberg audience, who will gain valuable insights in an engaging and entertaining format.” The series is meant to serve as an expansion of Bloomberg’s content devoted to personal finance.

The new program is presented by State Street Global Advisors.