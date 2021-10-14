‘Blindspotting’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“Blindspotting” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz, Variety has learned.

The series picks up six months after the events of the film of the same name. It stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Helen Hunt. Rafael Casal appears in a recurring role as Miles. He and Daveed Diggs wrote, produced, and starred in the film.

“The award-worthy artistry and creativity that Rafael, Daveed and the entire ‘Blindspotting’ team poured into the series took the comedy genre to a new level and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for season two,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “The series deservedly garnered critical acclaim and is a wonderful example of our programming mandate focused on unique, authentic stories by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

In the series, Ashley is nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son (Woodward), is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Hunt) and half-sister (Barron).

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Season 1, and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story,” Casal and Diggs said. “We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done f—ed around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal!”

Casal and Diggs wrote the series and serve as executive producers. Casal also serves as showrunner. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment also executive produce along with Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Starz senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Blindspotting” on behalf of the network. Maggie Leung and Claire Wendlandt are the executives overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate. Lionsgate Television produces, with Lionsgate also having produced the film.