‘Bless the Harts’ Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

Fox has canceled “Bless the Harts,” the animated comedy series from creator Emily Spivey starring Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. The show premiered in the fall 2019-2020 television lineup.

The half-hour series, which is currently in its second season, revolves around a perpetually broke North Carolina family described as forever struggling to make ends meet and hoping to achieve the American dream.

Wiig stars as Jenny Hart, a single mother working as a waitress to support her family, which includes her mother Betty, played by Rudolph, and daughter Violet, played by Bell. Barinholtz plays Wayne Edwards, Jenny’s longtime boyfriend and surrogate father to Violet. Jesus, played by Nanjiani, regularly appears to Jenny while she waits tables at local restaurant The Last Supper.

The show, a co-production from Fox Entertainment and 20th Television, is animated by Titmouse and executive produced by Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Wiig and Andy Bobrow, with Spivey and Bobrow serving as showrunners.

The remaining episodes of Season 2 of “Bless the Harts” will air through May. Fox still has a robust slate for its Animation Domination programming block on Sunday evenings, with longtime series “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as newer entrants “The Great North,” “Duncanville,” “Housebroken,” and a recently ordered Dan Harmon animated comedy that will premiere in 2022. “Duncanville” returns on May 23, while “Housebroken” premieres on on May 31. “The Simpsons” was recently renewed for Seasons 33 and 34 at Fox, maintaining its position as the longest-running animated TV series on air.