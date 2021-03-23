‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 2 to Debut in April, Guest Stars Include Gabrielle Union and Issa Rae

The ladies of “A Black Lady Sketch” show are back and the second season will be launching even sooner than fans expected.

The sketch comedy series from creator Robin Thede will return on April 23, with a six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

“Oh you thought a pandemic was going to stop me?” Thede says in a teaser for the new season, which you can watch above.

Returning cast members include Thede, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis, who will be joined by featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. Additionally, many guest stars will appear throughout the season, including executive producer Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku and more.

A scheduling conflict caused by industry-wide COVID-19 shutdowns kept Season 1 cast member Quinta Brunson from appearing in Season 2.

The series has been a big hit for HBO, earning three Emmy nominations for its first season, including in the variety sketch series and variety directing categories. The latter was for Dime Davis, who made history as the first Black woman nominated in the category. Angela Bassett also earned a nomination for guest comedy actress for her role as Mo in the aptly titled episode, “Angela Bassett is The Baddest B****h.” The series also won the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) Award for variety/sketch series last year.

Some fans have noted that Thede and the team essentially predicting quarantine with the sketch show’s first season, which debuted in August 2019. When asked about the storyline on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Thede quipped, “I didn’t know that I was a clairvoyant, but I do now put that on my résumé next to comedy.”

The second season’s writers’ room, led by showrunner Thede, includes Smith, Black, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large, and Kristin Layne Tucker. The season was directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.