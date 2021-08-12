Billy Zane Among Three to Join ‘MacGruber’ Series at Peacock

Peacock is listening to its friend Billy Zane (he’s a cool dude), adding him to the cast of the upcoming “MacGruber” series.

Zane has joined the cast of the series along with Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy. They join previously announced series leads Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as well as cast members Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne. Zane is taking over the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth from Mickey Rourke in a recasting.

Zane is known for his roles in films like “Titanic,” “True Story,” and his memorable cameo in “Zoolander.” His past TV credits include “Guilt,” “Deception,” “The Boys,” and “Samantha Who?” He is repped by APA and Canopy Media Partners.

In the eight-episode series based on the “SNL” sketch and film of the same name, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Anderson will play Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of General Fasoose (Fishburne), who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission. Anderson’s past roles include “Young Rock,” “Harriet,” and “SWAT.” He is repped by Gersh and Silver Mass Entertainment.

Murphy will reprise the role of Constantine Bach, Dieter von Cunth’s ruthless henchman, who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber. Murphy first played the character in the “MacGruber” film. Murphy is also known for his appearances on “Westworld,” “True Detective,” and “Sons of Anarchy.” He is repped by Buchwald.

Forte serves as writer and executive producer on the series alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. Universal Television produces in association with Broadway Video.