Billy Campbell to Star in Kevin Costner’s ‘National Parks’ Pilot at ABC

Billy Campbell has been cast in a lead role of the ABC drama pilot “National Parks,” Variety has learned.

Per the series official logline, while the national parks are known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, there is also a darker, more sinister side to these parks that attract a vast array of criminal activity. “National Parks” will follow the small group of elite NPS agents as they solve these crimes while protecting these national treasures.

Campbell will star as Cal Foster, an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role. He wonders how the team he’s worked alongside will respond to taking orders from him, but Cal is determined to honor the position and help his fellow agents no matter what.

Campbell most recently starred in in the CTV/Hulu series “Cardinal,” for which he won a Canadian Screen Award for best actor two years in a row. The fourth season of the show debuted last year. Campbell is also known for his roles in shows like “Helix,” “The Killing,” “The 4400,” and “Dynasty. He is also known for his starring role in the films “The Rocketeer” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” among several others.

His reps are CAA and LINK Entertainment.

Costner is a co-writer on the series along with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird, with all three also executive producing. The show will mark Costner’s first television writing credit. Helbing will serve as showrunner in addition to co-writing. Costner will executive produce under his Territory Pictures Entertainment banner along with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the pilot via Anthony Hemingway Productions. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce. 20th Television will produce in association with A+E Studios.