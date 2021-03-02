Bill Nye to Host Peacock Science Series, Brannon Braga and Seth MacFarlane to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has ordered a new series hosted by world-famous science educator Bill Nye, Variety has learned exclusively.

Each episode of the show, titled “The End is Nye,” dives into the myths and realities of both natural and unnatural threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. The show offers a scientific blueprint for surviving, mitigating, and preventing such catastrophes from occurring.

Brannon Braga will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “The End Is Nye” in addition to directing all episodes. Nye will also executive produce in addition to hosting. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door Productions will executive produce. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production for Fuzzy Door. The series is a co-production between Universal Television Alternative Studio UCP. Fuzzy Door currently has an overall deal with NBCUniversal.

Nye first rose to fame in the 1990s as the host of “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” in which he explained scientific concepts to kids. The show aired for five seasons and won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards over the course of its run. He has seen a major resurgence in popularity in recent years, recently hosting the Netflix talk show “Bill Nye Saves the World.” Nye is also a best-selling author, with titles including “Bill Nye’s Great Big World of Science.” He currently hosts the podcast “Science Rules!” and has been CEO of The Planetary Society since 2010. As an actor, Nye most recently appeared as Upton Sinclair in the critically-acclaimed film “Mank” opposite Gary Oldman.

He is repped by Nick Pampenella at N/PRJCTS

“The End Is Nye” represents the latest time that Braga and MacFarlane have collaborated on an educational series. Both are executive producers on the reboot of Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” hosted by Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. Braga has also directed multiple episodes of that series. The second season, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” aired last year.