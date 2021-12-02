Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn Apple Series ‘Bad Monkey’ Casts Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have all been cast in the upcoming Apple drama series “Bad Monkey,” with Marcos Siega (“Dexter,” The Flight Attendant”) now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce.

The trio of actresses join previously announced series lead Vince Vaughn in the show, which is being written by “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Monaghan (“The Path,” “True Detective”) plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman trapped in an abusive, loveless marriage. She complicates Yancy’s life both personally and professionally as a secret from her past resurfaces.

Monaghan is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, Narrative, and Sloane Offer.

Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim,” “Anne Boleyn”) stars as Dragon Queen/Gracie. She’s both revered and feared on Andros as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother.

Turner-Smith is repped by 111 Media, UTA and Lede Company.

Hagner (“Search Party,” “Vacation Friends”) will play Eve. She’s questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and he feels she might know more than she’s saying.

Hagner is repped by UTA, Suskin Managment and Kovert Creative. Siega is repped by UTA, Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Lawrence is writing and executive producing “Bad Monkey” via Doozer Productions. Vaughn executive produces in addition to starring. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold executive produces alongside Siega and Matt Tarses. Doozer’s Lisa Katzer is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, serves as the studio.

“Bad Monkey” is the third series that Lawrence has set up at Apple. Along with “Ted Lasso,” which is currently prepping its third season, the streamer has ordered the comedy series “Shrinking” from Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” star and writer Brett Goldstein, with Jason Segel attached to star.