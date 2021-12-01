Bill Gates and Wondrium to Turn ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’ Into a Series and Companion Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Gates’ book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” has led to a 10-episode series for educational streamer Wondrium, the campany is set to announce on Wednesday. Besides the series, a companion documentary also inspired by the book will be produced for the service. Both the series and doc will premiere in 2022.

Gates will appear in the series, which doesn’t yet have a title, and offer insights and commentary on his own climate work. The project aims to also share examples of real world breakthroughs that could mitigate the effects of climate change. Episodes will look at the individuals across the globe who are working to address the crisis and find new sustainable ways to save the world from future catastrophe.

As for the documentary, which has the working title “Solving for Zero,” it will look at technology and innovations that might provide hope. Gates will appear with five scientists and changemakers who are focusing on net-zero and carbon-neutral emissions research, and whose breakthroughs are a step toward solving the world’s carbon problem.

“The story of solving climate change is about taking on new challenges and studying them, and as a company that was built around lifelong learning, partnering with Bill Gates on his inspirational book is a natural fit,” said Wondrium president/CEO Paul Suijk. “We are pleased to help celebrate and share the many ways people are using technology to help transform—and fix—the world around us.”

“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” which is a New York Times Bestseller book, aims to spell out a practical and accessible plan for the way the world can make it to zero greenhouse gas emissions before it’s too late.

“Getting to net zero by 2050 will be the hardest thing people have ever done, but I believe it’s possible,” Gates said in a statement. “Two of the most important tools we have as we try to solve climate change are education and innovation. I hope these projects from Wondrium inspire people to think about the roles they can play in the fight against climate change.”

Gates has been studying and working on solutions for climate change and energy innovation through his Breakthrough Energy organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to Wondrium, Gates’ relationship with the company includes having taken dozens of courses from its parent company, The Teaching Company.

Wondrium rebranded earlier this year from its original name as The Great Courses Plus. Recent programming includes Kerry David’s documentary feature “Breaking Their Silence” and Jonathan Adler’s 12-episode interior design instructional series.