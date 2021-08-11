Bill Engvall to Retire From Stand-Up, Announces Farewell Comedy Tour ‘Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time’

Bill Engvall is signing off. The comedian is set to announce Wednesday morning that he is saying goodbye to stand-up, launching the farewell tour “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” later this summer and into next year.

The comedian/actor/author, who’s also a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist, is best known for his “Here’s Your Sign” routine. Engvall decided to hang the microphone up after more than 40 years in the business, and plans to reveal the news to his fans at noon ET via a live chat on his Facebook page.

“I have been blessed with the greatest career anyone could ask for,” Engvall said. “Making people laugh is a dream job and has fulfilled my life in so many ways. I’m excited to focus on future opportunities in entertainment and spend more time with my family. I’m not going anywhere – just hanging up my hat when it comes to sleeping in the airport and in-room dining.”

Next up, Engvall is set to host and serve as head auctioneer on “Blue Collar Auction,” a weekly Circle TV series premiering this fall.

The “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” tour will kick off Aug. 26 at the Quechuan Casino Resort in Winterhaven, Calif., and continue with dates through the fall in Mississippi, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Florida and elsewhere, with more stops to come.

Engvall was part of the Blue Collar Comedy group, which included Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White. The success of that tour led to concert films, recordings and other ancillary things. Engvall also starred in The WB sketch comedy show “Blue Collar TV” and several solo comedy specials for Comedy Central.

More recently, he appeared with Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy in 2012’s “Them Idiots Whirled Tour”, and his most recent special “Just Sell Him For Parts” was seen on the streaming site Vudu. Engvall’s other credits include the three-season TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show”; he also played Rev. Paul on Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing,” hosted several game shows and was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with The Stars.”

Engvall, regularly seen on late night talk shows including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Late Night with David Letterman,” released his first album “Here’s Your Sign” in 1996; it was certified platinum and hit No. 1 on the Billboard comedy chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, “Dorkfish,” was released in 1998 and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s comedy chart.

His books include the autobiography “Bill Engvall – Just A Guy” and his films include his own project, “Bait Shop” with Bilyl Ray Cyrus, and the drama “No Running” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Blue Collar Comedy founder and Parallel Entertainment principal JP Williams, who has managed Engvall for more than 25 years, called the comedian “truly one of the best men I have ever had the privilege of working with. His honesty and integrity in both his personal and professional life is second to none, and I have been fortunate to be a part of his incredible journey. There’s simply no one like him.”

Here are some of the initial dates for Engvall’s “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” tour, with more to come:

8.26.21 – Quechuan Casino Resort, Winterhaven, CA

9.10.21 – IP Casino, Biloxi, MS

9.24.21 – Choctaw Casino, Grant, OK

9.25.21 – Hollywood Casino, Lawrenceburg, IN

10.1.21 – Kovalchick Convention Center, Indiana, PA

10.2.21 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

10.9.21 – Chevrolet Mainstage, Dallas, TX

11.5.21 – Peoples Bank Theatre, Marietta, OH

12.3.21 – Youkey Theatre, Lakeland, FL

12.12.21 – Fort Hall Casino, Fort Hall, ID

1.15.22 – Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto, CA

4.1.22 – Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, OK

4.9.22 – Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, Green Bay, WI

5.19.22 – RCU Theater at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire, WI

7.8.22 – Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX