‘Big Shot’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“Big Shot” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus.

The dramedy series centers around Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) after he is ousted from his position as head coach for an NCAA basketball team. He is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at Westbrook, an elite private high school for girls and soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability – foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn. By learning to connect with his players and his daughter, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court.

Along with Stamos, Season 1 of the series also starred Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Richard Robichaux, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity,” Stamos said. “But at its core, ‘Big Shot’ is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”

“Big Shot” was created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett. All three serve as executive producers, with Lorey also serving as showrunner. Bill D’Elia is also an executive producer. ABC Signature is the studio. Production on Season 2 will pick up in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be returning with ‘Big Shot,'” Kelley said. “The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos’ brilliance especially is Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond.”