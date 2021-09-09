CBS Renews ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ for Season 3

CBS announced that “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” has been renewed for a third season that will premiere in February 2022.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” Season 3 will once again be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and feature a to-be-announced group of celebrities living together in the “Big Brother” house where they will be filmed 24/7 (which viewers can watch via the live feeds on Paramount Plus) and compete for a grand prize.

No information is yet known on the amount of the prize money in this upcoming third season of “Celebrity Edition,” nor whether it will go to the celebrity that wins or a charity of his or her choosing. The second season, which took place in 2018, had a prize of $500,000, but the most recent season of “Big Brother” proper upped the pot to $750,000.

Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur and singer Tamar Braxton won Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America

Additionally, the network announced Usher, Pryanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough will host “The Activist,” and it set a pilot production commitment for “The Never Game,” which stars Justin Hartley, who also executive produces alongside Ken Olin and Michael Cooney.

Usher, Chopra Jonas and Hough can be seen on “The Activist” when the five-week reality series premieres Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. The new unscripted series will feature six titular activists from around the world working to bring change to one of three causes: health, education and the environment. They will have to compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events in order to garner attention and raise awareness with the goal of getting to the G20 summit to meet with world leaders with the hope of securing funding for their cause(s). Their success will be measured via online engagement, including social media metrics, with the hosts’ opinions and input also counting.

“’The Activist’ will spread awareness about society’s most urgent issues while also giving every viewer the opportunity to be part of the solution — an unprecedented example of how entertainment can change the world,” said Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “Combining competition and compassion, these essential causes will take center stage, as the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change.”

“The Activist” is produced by Global Citizen, Live Nation and Deviants Media with Ivan Dudynsky and Fernando Hernandez serving as executive producers.

“The Never Game,” which is based on the 2019 novel of the same title by Jeffrey Deaver, features Hartley as a long-wolf survivalist named Colter Shaw who uses his “expert tracking skills” to help private citizens and law enforcement alike solve a number of mysteries. Meanwhile, he has to deal with his own fractured family.

“I couldn’t be happier that ‘The Never Game’ is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

The pilot hails from 20th Century Television. Cooney will write the script, while Olin will direct.