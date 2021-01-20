‘Democracy Has Prevailed’: Biden’s Inauguration Speech Highlights Unrest, Pandemic and Hopes for Unity

In his first remarks as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden declared from the steps of the Capitol building that was stormed by a riotous mob just two weeks ago: “Democracy has prevailed.”

Biden addressed head-on the violence that shook the nation on Jan. 6 in his inaugural speech Wednesday on the heels of his swearing-in as President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said. “The will of the people has been heard and has been heeded.”

Noting that the Capitol stands as “hallowed ground” for the nation, he said “Democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile.”

In calling for Americans to come together as one nation, Biden implored that in the spirit of unity “we have much to heal, much to build and much to gain.” Buttressing his overarching message, he added: “Unity is the path forward.”

Biden did not soft-pedal that fractured state of the country that he now leads. He decried the trend of political and cultural divisions driving people to “retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you, or worship like you or don’t get their news for the same source as you.”

Biden repeatedly stressed that the rancor of partisan politics needs to settle down. He called for Americans “to end this uncivil war that puts red against blue, rural versus urban.”

He also asked the audience to take a moment for “silent prayer” to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year.