Hollywood Pays Tribute to Betty White: ‘Our National Treasure’

Betty White attends the SNL 40th
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Hollywood dignitaries, from Ryan Reynolds to Seth Meyers, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the late Betty White. White, the 99-year-old “Golden Girls” star, TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, died Thursday night at her home in Brentwood.

White died just shy of what would have been a milestone 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in “The Proposal” wrote on Twitter, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Seth Meyers wrote on Twitter, “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

President Joe Biden paid tributes to White via NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady. … 99 years old. As my mother would say, God love her,” Biden said.

“Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig shared, “Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.”

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose wrote on Twitter, “So we’re eating cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who’s with me?”

Ellen DeGeneres said, “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family friends and all of us.”

Henry Winkler wrote, “Betty White: I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore. But the memories of your delight are. Thank you for [your] humor, your warmth and your activism. Rest now and say Hi to Bill.”

Robert Iger, the executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, also paid tribute to White on Twitter. “Rest in peace #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor,” he wrote. “Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us.”

Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry, of the animated short “Hair Love,” echoed the sentiments of what most people felt upon hearing the news, simply writing, “Nooooooo.”

Broadway star Stephanie J. Block quote-tweeted Shakespeare in her tribute to White.

Levar Burton paid tribute by saying the world had lost one of the “best human beings ever.”

George Takei also remembered the star saying, “Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

