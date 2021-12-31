Watch Betty White’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Golden Girls’ to Feuding With Ryan Reynolds

Betty White, who died on Friday at 99, was simultaneously a graceful and daring comedian, able to jump into any situation and be the funniest person in the room. Variety has gathered some of White’s best viral bits and moments — watch them below.

Sue Ann reads the news on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

Things don’t get much darker than White’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” character Sue Ann using her perky hosting persona to deliver some terrible news.

A collection of Rose’s best moments on “The Golden Girls”

No 10 minute supercut will fully encompass all of White’s brilliance on every episode of the iconic sitcom, but this is a joyful burst of some of Rose Nylund’s best laugh-out-loud lines.

Feuding with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds filmed a funny sketch with a potty-mouthed White that portrayed their vicious feud on the set of the rom-com “The Proposal.” Sandra Bullock inevitably takes White’s side, as we all would, and the duo showed Reynolds who was on top in the production.

Dancing in “The Proposal”

Things were as funny onscreen in the 2009 movie “The Proposal” as behind-the-scenes, and one of the comic high points is when White and Bullock break it down to Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s anthem “Get Low.”

Rapping on “Community”

White held it down during a “Community” guest role, rapping with Danny Pudi and Donald Glover (aka real-life rap superstar Childish Gambino) on the Season 2 premiere. Not only did she effortlessly blend with Troy and Abed’s indelible chemistry, but she anchored a killer three-part harmony rendition of Toto’s “Africa.”

“The Californians” on “Saturday Night Live’s” 40th Anniversary Special

White is pitch perfect in this recurring soap parody, revived for the 40th anniversary special of “Saturday Night Live,” capping with a very sensual make-out with Bradley Cooper.