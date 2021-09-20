Betty Gilpin Joins Showtime Drama ‘Three Women’

Betty Gilpin has joined the upcoming Showtime drama series “Three Women.”

Gilpin joins previously announced cast members Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise. The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.

The series is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Gilpin will play Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.

Gilpin is known for her starring role on the Netflix dramedy series “GLOW,” for which she earned three Emmy nominations. She is also known for her roles in films like “The Hunt” and “The Tomorrow War” as well as the Showtime series “Nurse Jackie.” It was recently announced that she would appear in the Starz Watergate drama “Gaslit” and the Apple anthology series “Roar,” which reunites her with “GLOW” co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Gilpin is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

Taddeo is adapting “Three Women” for the screen and will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum will also executive produce, with Louise Friedberg attached to executive produce and direct the first two episodes.