Betty Gilpin to Star in Series ‘Blood Sugar’ in Development at HBO

Betty Gilpin is set to star in the series “Blood Sugar” that is currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned.

In the series, when the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen.

The project is co-written by Duke Merriman (“So Good to See You,” “Monos”) and Preston Thompson (“Kids in Love,” “Pixies”), both of whom also executive produce. Gilpin will executive produce in addition to starring. Claire Wilson (“Little Drummer Girl,” “Gang of London”) will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Lucy Tcherniak (“End of the F—ing World,” “Wanderlust”) will direct and executive produce. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, and Patrick Chu will executive produce for Annapurna, with Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan executive producing for Clubhouse Pictures.

This is the latest TV project Gilpin has lined up recently, with the actress also set to star in the Showtime drama “Three Women” and the Starz Watergate scandal drama “Gaslit.” She is perhaps best known for her starring role in the Netflix series “GLOW,” for which she earned three Emmy nominations. She will reunite with “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch on the Apple anthology series “Roar” as well. On the film side, Gilpin’s recent credits include “The Tomorrow War” at Amazon opposite Chris Pratt and “The Hunt” for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse.

Gilpin is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson. Wilson is repped by UTA and 42. Tcherniak is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Thompson is repped by CAA, Grandview and United Agents. Clubhouse Pictures is repped by Felker Toczek.