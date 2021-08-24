‘Betty’ Canceled at HBO After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

“Betty” has been canceled after two seasons at HBO, Variety has confirmed exclusively.

Created by Crystal Moselle, “Betty” is a teen comedy series based on Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film “Skate Kitchen.” It follows the lives of an all-girl group of skateboarders as they navigate the male-dominated sport.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty,'” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

“Betty” stars Dede Lovelace as Janay, Kabrina Adams as Honeybear,Nina Moran as Kirt, Ajani Russell as Indigo and Rachelle Vinberg as Camille. It was renewed for a second season in June 2020, which premiered on June 11, 2021. The series received generally favorable reviews, with its first season earning the title of Critics’ Pick from Variety‘s Caroline Framke.

“‘Betty’ looks like how being a teenager feels. Shot during a vibrant New York City summer, the show zips alongside its characters as they weave through traffic, across parks, over bridges on their skateboards,” Framke wrote in the show’s review.

Recurring actors on “Betty” include Caleb Eberhardt, Katerina Tannenbaum, Reza Nader, Alexander Cooper, CJ Ortiz, Brenn Lorenzo, Jules Lorenzo, Raekwon Haynes, Karim Callender Abdul, Noa Fisher, Kai Espion Monroe, Lil Dre, Andrew Darnell, Roblé Ali, Isabel Palma, Rad Pereira and Moises Acevedo.

“Betty” is directed by Moselle and executive produced by Moselle, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Mourad.