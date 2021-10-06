‘Better Things’ to End With Season 5 at FX

“Better Things” will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season on FX, Variety has confirmed.

Pamela Adlon created “Better Things” in addition to starring in, directing, and executive producing the series. Season 5 is currently filming, with its debut slated for 2022.

The show tells the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Diedrich Bader, Alysia Reiner, and Rebecca Metz are among the show’s recurring cast.

“Better Things” has been a critical hit from the start, with the first fours seasons holding an average critical approval rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It won a Peabody Award in 2016, with Adlon having been nominated for the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series in both 2017 and 2018.

The show was renewed for Season 5 in July 2020. It was announced at that time that Adlon had also signed an overall deal with FX to develop scripted and unscripted programming.

Aside from “Better Things,” FX’s other current comedy offerings include “Atlanta,” “Dave,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “Breeders.” The cabler also has a number of high-profile dramas in the works, including an “Alien” series from Noah Hawley, a series adaptation of the James Clavell novel “Shōgun,” and a series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s “Under the Banner of Heaven.”