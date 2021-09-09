Beth Ditto to Star in Fox Country Musical Drama ‘Monarch’

Actress and singer-songwriter Beth Ditto has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch.”

Previously announced cast members include Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, led by mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and father Albie Roman (Adkins). Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, their daughter who feels like an outcast despite the magnitude of her talent and her closeness to her sisters, especially Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel).

Ditto’s recent acting credits include “On Becoming A God in Central Florida,” a Showtime dark comedy series starring Kirsten Dunst and Mel Rodriguez. Her first role on screen was alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Gus Van Sant’s 2018 film “Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot.”

Her music has gained her multi-platinum status both in her solo career and as the frontwoman of indie rock band Gossip. Ditto has also worked in fashion: she has had two plus-sized luxury clothing lines and a cosmetic deal with Mac and has appeared in shows for Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Gaultier.

She is repped by WME and Hard Land Management.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.