BET Executive VP Nadja Webb Adds Scripted Programming Duties, Following Traci Blackwell’s Departure

BET’s Nadja Webb has been named executive VP of programming business operations, and will now oversee scripted programming in addition to her other duties. BET president Scott Mills announced the promotion on Tuesday.

As part of her new purview, Webb will now lead BET’s scripted programming functions, including development, casting and current for BET and BET Plus. She takes over the duties previously held by Traci Blackwell, who exited BET in June after a year and a half at BET Networks as executive VP, scripted programming.

Webb had most recently served as executive vice president, programming operations & business and legal affairs for BET, leading business and legal affairs for BET and also overseeing programming operations functions in support of scripted, unscripted and music & specials programming. Webb continues that programming operations and business/legal affairs oversight for all BET brands in addition to now also leading scripted programming.

Webb was most recently promoted to that post in 2020.

“BET commissions more Black scripted series than any other company – 14 in 2021 alone,” said Mills, to whom Webb reports. “Aligning our extremely talented scripted creative executives with Nadja’s great business and operations acumen will allow us to continue to deliver the hit scripted series our audiences love across our platforms.”

Mills also oversees the global music strategy team for the ViacomCBS cable channels. Before BET, she held various roles inside Viacom, including senior VP and deputy general counsel, overseeing the business/legal affairs team supporting MTV, MTV2, MTVU, VH1, Logo, CMT and BET.

Before Viacom, Mills was senior counsel at Atlantic Recording Corporation, counsel at Sony Music Entertainment Inc. and an associate at the law firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

“I have had the privilege of partnering with BET’s scripted department for years, and have tremendous appreciation for their creativity, insights and talent relationships,” Webb said. “In this expanded role, I am extremely excited to bring my business and operations expertise to lead the extraordinary work this talented, creative team does.”