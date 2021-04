Netflix has ordered “The 39 Steps,” a limited series based on the 1915 John Buchan novel that will star Benedict Cumberbatch, with Edward Berger at the helm and Mark L. Smith writing.

The series will reunite Cumberbatch and Berger, who last worked on Showtime’s “Patrick Melrose” together. The at least six-hour series will be produced by Anonymous Content, Chapter One Pictures and SunnyMarch.

Deadline first reported news of the deal.

More to come….