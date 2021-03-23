Ben Hardy Joins David Oyelow, Gugu Mbatha-Raw in HBO Max, BBC One Series ‘The Girl Before’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Hardy has been cast in the upcoming BBC One, HBO Max series “The Girl Before,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Hardy joins previously announced cast members David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jessica Plummer. The four-episode series is based on the book of the same name by J.P. Delaney.

The series tells the story of Jane (Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes a shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma (Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before.

Hardy will play Simon in the series. Simon can’t quite believe he’s got a girlfriend like Emma. He’ll do anything to keep her, but worries he’s not enough for her. Living in the minimalist haven of One Folgate Street, the creation of Edward Monkford, heightens his insecurities even more.

Hardy most recently wrapped on “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” and can next be seen in the Amazon thriller “Voyeurs.” His other TV credits include

He is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Creative Artists Management in the UK.

“The Girl Before” will stream in the U.S. on HBO Max and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with WarnerMedia also controlling rights for additional select territories around the world.

Delaney is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh will executive produce for 42 along with Ben Irving for the BBC, and Lisa Brühlmann. Rhonda Smith will produce and Mbatha-Raw is an associate producer. Marissa Lestrade will co-write episodes of the series. ITV Studios is the international distributor and brokered the co-commission deal with HBO Max.