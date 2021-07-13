Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ Scores First-Ever Emmy Nominations

With “Top Chef” as a perennial nominee in the reality-competition categories, and a two-time winner, Bravo reality shows are no stranger to the Emmys. But on Tuesday, the network’s most-watched show, “Below Deck,” scored its first-ever nominations from the Television Academy. The show’s eighth season, which aired from November through February, was nominated for unstructured reality program, as well as for picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

In a statement, Captain Lee Rosbach, the show’s longtime star and the yacht’s gruff leader, said: “Being part of ‘Below Deck’ since the beginning has been a wild ride that has been filled with many surprises. Finding out today that we received two Emmy nominations is the most exciting surprise yet. I’m extremely humbled to be a small part of the talented team that actually makes this show what it is and I’m so very proud of everyone.”

In the unstructured reality category, “Below Deck” is competing against “Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel), “Life Below Zero” (National Geographic) “Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel) and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” (VH1).

“Below Deck,” which chronicles the lives of a yacht crew during charter season in the Caribbean — as well as their sometimes horrendous guests — premiered on Bravo in 2013, and it was a hit from the start. The show steadily rose through the ranks to become Bravo’s highest-rated show among total viewers and in the 18-to-49 demographic. (It surprassed “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”)

“Below Deck” has also spawned a franchise, with “Below Deck Mediterranean” premiering in 2016, and “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” — which has aired two seasons — premiering last year. As Variety has reported, another spinoff, called “Below Deck Adventure,” set among the glacial fjords of Norway, will make its debut next year.

And Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, is also getting in on the action. “Below Deck Adventure” will premiere on the streamer next year.

Banijay-owned producer 51 Minds Entertainment produces “Below Deck” for Bravo.