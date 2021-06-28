BBC Reboots ‘The Weakest Link’ With Comedian Romesh Ranganathan

BBC is rebooting its famed quiz show “The Weakest Link” with host Romesh Ranganathan and a line-up of celebrity contestants.

The show, a BBC Studios Entertainment production, will return to BBC One with 12 episodes of 45 minutes each, filmed in Glasgow, Scotland. Celebrities will need to answer a variety of general knowledge questions in the quick-fire quiz before two are left to go head to head — all in aid of their chosen charity.

“The Weakest Link” first aired in 2000 with acerbic host Anne Robinson (who has recently been appointed the first female presenter of Channel 4’s “Countdown”) and members of the general public as contestants. Robinson gained a reputation for her vitriolic put-downs.

The show became one of the BBC’s most successful formats, eventually airing in over 100 countries worldwide, including the U.S. In the U.S., “Glee” alum Jane Lynch is currently hosting a revival version.

The last time “The Weakest Link” aired in the U.K. was in 2017, which was a charity version for Children in Need.

Ranganathan is one of the U.K.’s most sought-after presenters. After the success of his comedy travelogue series “Asian Provocateur” in 2015, the comedian and actor has gone on to star in series such as “The Reluctant Landlord” and host shows such as the BBC’s “The Ranganation” and Showtime’s “Just Another Immigrant.”

Ranganathan said: “It’s an honor to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

“’Weakest Link’ has always been a firm favorite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host. I can’t wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV’s most memorable roles,” added Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of entertainment.

“It’s hugely exciting to be bringing back one of the world’s most successful quiz shows to BBC One,” said Suzy Lamb, managing director of entertainment and music at BBC Studios Productions. “Anne was a brilliant host for many years and with Romesh taking the reins it’s going to be incredibly funny and as fiery as ever. The team can’t wait to get started.”

Phillips commissioned the show while BBC Studios’ Pete Ogden will executive produce. Neil McCallum is the commissioning editor for the BBC.

Celebrity contestants and broadcast details are yet to be announced.