BBC Studios, Directors U.K. Launch Mentorship Scheme for Under-Represented Voices

BBC Studios Productions and Directors U.K. have launched a mentorship scheme to encourage and support under-represented voices in the British entertainment industry.

Mentees on the scheme will have the opportunity to work across BBC Studios productions including “EastEnders,” “Holby City,” “Casualty” and “Doctors.”

Applicants to the scheme, which launches later this year, will be expected to have some experience already, either via short films, pilots, features or television, and are looking to boost their craft and skills, particularly the challenges of prepping, shooting, and editing in a multi-camera environment.

Among the opportunities mentees will be able to experience are:

An “Eastenders” workshop for four directors, plus mentoring for others

A “Holby City” workshop for four directors

A “Casualty” workshop for four directors

A trainee opportunity for directors on “Doctors”

“I’m delighted that ‘EastEnders,’ ‘Holby,’ ‘Casualty’ and ‘Doctors’ are opening up their doors to provide opportunity to train a new generation of directors on our sets,” said Deborah Sathe, senior executive producer at BBC Studios. “We know that both the trainee directors and the shows will mutually benefit from the scheme. So many careers have started on the production floors of these shows and we are excited to welcome our next generation of directors.“

“Directors U.K. is delighted to be partnering with BBC Studios in this unique training and mentoring scheme that is genuinely seeking to not only source diverse directing talent but offer real opportunities for work and career progression,” said Andrea Corbett, head of career development and skills at Directors U.K. “We look forward to working together to grow and nurture directors.”

Applications for “EastEnders” will launch first. Potential mentees should send an email to directorscheme.eastenders@bbc.co.uk to receive a link to the application form. For all other shows the contact is Lorraine.Brown@bbc.co.uk.