‘Batwoman’ Casts Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy in Season 3

“Batwoman” has found its Poison Ivy. The CW series has cast Bridget Regan as the iconic DC supervillain for the show’s third season, Variety has learned.

Poison Ivy, a.k.a Pamela Isley, is as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Regan will appear on “Batwoman” in a recurring guest star role. This is not her first time in a live-action comic book series, having previously appeared on the ABC series “Agent Carter.” She recently starred in the limited series “Paradise Lost” and is also known for roles on shows like “The Last Ship,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “White Collar.”

She is repped by Gasparro Management and UTA

Regan is the latest actress to play a live-action version of Poison Ivy. Uma Thurman played Ivy in the 1997 film “Batman and Robin,” while multiple actresses played her in the Fox series “Gotham.” Specifically, Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List all played her at one time or another on “Gotham.” Several actresses have also provided the voice of the character in animated projects, with Lake Bell currently voicing Ivy on the HBO Max series “Harley Quinn.”

“Batwoman” was picked up for a third season at The CW back in January, with Season 3 of the show scheduled to debut on Oct. 13. Season 2 of the show saw Javicia Leslie take over the title role of the series from Ruby Rose, who departed after Season 1.