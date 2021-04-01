Barry Jenkins’ Pastel Banner Pacts With HBO, HBO Max and A24

“Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins and his partners in Pastel have set up shop with HBO and HBO Max under a first-look deal that calls for A24 to executive produce all projects with the Pastel trio.

Jenkins and Pastel partners Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak had previously been under a first-look pact at Amazon Studios. The new two-year agreement deal allows for A24 to work with Pastel outside of the HBO/HBO Max first-look umbrella as well.

Pastel aims to serve as an incubator and development support system for budding artists taking on challenging and ground-breaking works. Pastel produced with Plan B Entertainment the limited series “The Underground Railroad,” based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, for Amazon, with Jenkins directing all 10 installments. The banner’s move from Amazon comes just ahead of “Underground Railroad’s” debut on May 14.

Pastel has been active with film releases including 2018’s Oscar nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk” and last year’s teen pregnancy drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.”

A24 was the savvy distributor behind Jenkins’ breakthrough 2016 movie “Moonlight.” Pastel and A24 are already working together on another film together, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” to mark the feature directing debut of poet and short filmmaker Raven Jackson.

A24 has been rapidly expanding into TV and is already in business with HBO on the much-praised drama “Euphoria” and the upcoming Alicia Vikander drama “Irma Vep.” It also produces Hulu’s “Ramy” featuring comedian Ramy Youssef, and Apple’s upcoming dramedy series “Mr. Corman” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Pastel teamed with Amazon in 2018. Jenkins’ powerful 2016 coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” won Oscars for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. Jenkins is repped by CAA, manager Jewerl Ross and attorney Jamie Feldman.