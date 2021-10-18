Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Expands Content Pact With Discovery

Ina Garten, the chef known as the , will expand her work for Discovery and Food Network beyond her popular program under the terms of a new multi-year deal.

Garten, the author of 12 cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa,” will start work on a new series, “Be My Guest, which is in development for 2022 and is structured so that each episode has three different versions: an hour-long cut for use on the streaming-video outlet Discovery Plus; a half-hour version for the Food Network cable channel; and a companion podcast. Garten will also work on other projects for streaming, linear and audio under the deal.

“I’m so looking forward to filming new shows,” said Garten, in a prepared statement. “With ‘Be My Guest,’ I’m welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation. The range of platforms — from streaming and network TV, to audio — offers new and creative ways to connect with new viewers. This is going to be so much fun!”

Her current series, “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food,” kicks off a new season on Food Network on Sunday, October 31st at 12:30 p.m. eastern and is produced by Pacific Productions.

“Ina has a huge, devoted fan base who know that each and every Ina premiere is a television event. Ina’s new series showcases her exceptional talents beyond what she has ever shared before,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery, in a statement. “I am thrilled that we will be continuing our relationship on multiple platforms for years to come.”