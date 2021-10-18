×

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Expands Content Pact With Discovery

Courtesy of Food Network

Ina Garten, the chef known as the Barefoot Contessa, will expand her work for Discovery and Food Network beyond her popular program under the terms of a new multi-year deal.

Garten, the author of 12 cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa,” will start work on a new series, “Be My Guest, which is in development for 2022 and is structured so that each episode has three different versions: an hour-long cut for use on the streaming-video outlet Discovery Plus; a half-hour version for the Food Network cable channel; and a companion podcast. Garten will also work on other projects for streaming, linear and audio under the deal.

“I’m so looking forward to filming new shows,” said Garten, in a prepared statement. “With ‘Be My Guest,’ I’m welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation.  The range of platforms — from streaming and network TV, to audio — offers new and creative ways to connect with new viewers.  This is going to be so much fun!”

Her current series, “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food,” kicks off a new season on Food Network on Sunday, October 31st at 12:30 p.m. eastern and is produced by Pacific Productions.

“Ina has a huge, devoted fan base who know that each and every Ina premiere is a television event.  Ina’s new series showcases her exceptional talents beyond what she has ever shared before,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery, in a statement. “I am thrilled that we will be continuing our relationship on multiple platforms for years to come.”

 

 

 

