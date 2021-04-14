Banff World Media Festival Reveals 2021 Rockie Awards Program Competition Nominees (EXCLUSIVE)

The Banff World Media Festival has revealed the full list of nominees for its 2021 Rockie Awards International Program Competition.

In the English comedy category, contenders include FX’s “Better Things,” HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Hulu’s “The Great,” FX’s “What We Do In The Shadows,” Hulu’s “Woke” and Sky One’s “Brassic.” English-lingo drama nominees include AMC’s “Gangs of London,” HBO/BBC’s “His Dark Materials,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” BBC’s “Noughts + Crosses” and Bell Media’s

“Transplant.”

BBC Studios leads all producers, with 28 nominations, followed by HBO, with nine. Among countries, the United States was tops with 50 nods, then United Kingdom with 47.

“We’re ecstatic with the range of high-profile international and Canadian programs that entered and are nominated for the 2021 Rockie Awards,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. “This year’s nominees are a showcase of the spirit, creativity and truly exceptional work the global entertainment industry continued to produce amidst a year of challenge and change. We can’t wait to share this year’s show.”

The Rockies Program Competition ceremony will stream live on YouTube at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15. The awards are juried by 150 international industry professionals. Also, the Grand Jury Prize, which is selected from top-scoring programs across the entire field of nominees, is chosen by the Rockie Awards Grand Jury. And $25,000 Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content, awarded to the top Canadian production, and The Francophone Prize for the top French language production, will also be handed out during the ceremony.

There are 30 awards in categories divided by Scripted, Arts & Entertainment, Children & Youth, Documentary & Factual, and Podcast. Here are this year’s nominees:

SCRIPTED

Comedy Series: English Language

“Better Things” – FX Productions (USA)

“Brassic” – Calamity Films, Sky One (UK)

“The Flight Attendant” – Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, Warner Bros. Television (USA)

“The Great” – MRC Television, Civic Center Media, Thruline Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, Macgowan Films, Lewellen Pictures, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions, Hulu (UK, USA)

“What We Do In The Shadows” – FX Productions (USA)

“Woke” – ABC Signature, Sony Pictures Television, Hulu (Canada, USA)

Comedy Series: Non-English Language

“El Presidente” – Gaumont, Amazon Studios (Argentina, Chile, USA)

“He, She, They” – HBO Brazil, Coiote, Paranoïd Filmes (Brazil)

“Other Parents” – eitelsonnenschein GmbH, TNT Comedy, WarnerMedia (Germany, The Netherlands)

“Parliament” – Cinétévé, Artémis Productions, CineCentrum, Studio Hamburg, France.tv (Belgium, France, Germany)

“Tower C” – VPRO Television, Hollands Licht, RosMeijer, NPO (The Netherlands)

Drama Series: English Language

“Gangs of London” – Pulse Films, Sister, Sky Atlantic (UK)

“His Dark Materials” – Bad Wolf, BBC (UK)

“Killing Eve” – Sid Gentle Films Limited, BBC America (UK)

“Noughts + Crosses” – Mammoth Screen Limited, Participant Media, Roc Nation, BBC (South Africa, UK)

“Transplant” – Sphere Media, Bell Media (Canada)

Drama Series: Non-English Language

“Caliphate” – Filmlance International AB, SVT, Film Capital Stockholm (Sweden)

“Das Boot” – Bavaria Fiction, Stillking Films, Latina Pictures, Sky Studios (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Malta, UK)

“Happily Married” – Cineflix Media, Ici Tou.tv (Canada)

“My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name” – The Apartment, Wildside, Fremantle, Fandango, Rai Fiction, HBO Entertainment, Mowe, Umedia (Italy, USA)

“Outbreak” – Sphere Media, TVA, Quebecor Content (Canada)

Limited Series

“22 July” – NRK, DR, SVT, Yle RUV, Nordvision Fund (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)

“Des” – New Pictures, ITV (UK)

“Devs” – FX Productions (USA)

“I May Destroy You” – Various Artists Ltd, FALKNA Ltd, HBO (UK)

“ZeroZeroZero” – Studiocanal, Amazon Studios (USA)

Short Fiction Program

“Hey Lady!” – TJ Content Ltd., CBC (Canada)

“My Jungle” – Ruvido Produzioni, Rai Fiction (Italy)

“Passengers” – START (Russia)

“Pirjo” – Aito Media, Yle Areena (Finland)

“Staged” – Infinity Hill, GCB Films, BBC (UK)

TV Movie

“The Cleaner” – Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation (Taiwan)

“Exit” – Sommerhaus Filmproduktion GmbH, Daserste.de (Germany)

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” – Cineflix (Lorena Story) Inc., Lifetime (Canada)

“Roald & Beatrix, the Tail of the Curious Mouse” – Hartswood Films, Sky Studios (UK)

“The Windermere Children” – Wall to Wall Media, Warner Bros. ITVP Germany, BBC (Germany, UK)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy & Variety

“Baroness von Sketch Show” – Frantic Films, CBC (Canada)

“Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light” – NPO, NOS, AVROTROS Television (The Netherlands)

“Famalam” – BBC Studios (UK)

“Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster” – Battersea Arts Centre, The Space, BBC (UK)

“Top Gear” – BBC Studios (UK)

Competition Series & Game Shows

“Alone” – Leftfield Pictures, History (USA)

“Brain Games” – Magical Elves, National Geographic (USA)

“Holey Moley” – Eureka Productions, Unanimous Productions, ABC (USA)

“A League of Their Own” – CPL Productions, Sky One (UK)

“The Rap Game UK” – Naked, a Fremantle label, BBC (UK)

Docuseries

“Autism and Adulthood” – Pixcom Productions Inc., MOI ET CIE (Canada)

“Filthy Rich & Homeless” – Blackfella Films, SBS (Australia)

“Life Below Zero” – BBC Studios for National Geographic (USA)

“Life Below Zero: Canada” – Saloon Media, Blue Ant Studios (Canada)

“Naked and Afraid” – Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel (USA, Philippines, South Africa, Columbia, Bahamas, Mexico, Ecuador, Bulgaria)

Docusoap

“All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” – 72 Films, Amazon Studios (UK)

“The Au-Pairs of New Zealand” – Aito Media, Yle Areena, Yle TV2 (Finland, New Zealand)

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” – Eureka Productions, Animal Planet (USA, Australia)

“House of Ho” – Wallin Chambers Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, HBO Max (USA)

“Nikita Unfiltered” – Snap Originals, Sirens Media (USA)

Lifestyle

“9 Months with Courteney Cox” – AMPLE Entertainment, Facebook Watch (USA)

“Dating Around” – Eureka Productions, Netflix (USA)

“Love on the Spectrum” – Northern Pictures, Netflix (Australia)

“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Owl Power, BBC (UK)

“Slumfood Millionaire” – Sora Media, CNA (Singapore)

Podcast: Fiction

“Hindsight” – Kelly&Kelly, Al Jazeera Podcasts, Audible (Canada, Qatar, UK)

“The Revenge of a Woman” – Yle (Finland)

“Odd Squadcast” – Sinking Ship Entertainment, PBS (Canada)

Podcast: Non-Fiction

“How Not to F*ck Up Your Marriage Too Bad” – Audible.ca, Pacific Content (Canada)

“I’m Not a Monster” – BBC Panorama, Frontline/PBS, BBC Radio Current Affairs, BBC Sounds (Iraq, Syria, UK, USA)

“March 11 2020” – ESPN Films (USA)

“Seven Truths” – Audible.ca, Pacific Content (Canada)

“Where Is George Gibney?” – Second Captains for BBC Sounds (Ireland, UK, USA)

CHILDREN & YOUTH

Animation: Preschool

“The Adventures of Paddington” – Studio Canal, Nick Jr., Blue Zoo Animations, Superprod, Heyday Films, M6 (France, UK, USA)

“Bluey” – Ludo Studio, ABC Australia, BBC Studios, Screen Australia, Screen Queensland (Australia)

“JoJo and Gran Gran” – BBC Children’s In-House Productions for CBeebies, A Productions (UK)

“Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special” – Sesame Workshop, A Productions, HBO Max (USA)

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom” – FriendsWithYou, Guru Studio, Homeplate Entertainment, i am OTHER, Netflix (Canada, USA)

Animation: Children

“Craig of the Creek” – Cartoon Network Studios (USA)

“Molly of Denali” – Atomic Cartoons, WGBH, CBC (Canada)

“Mush-Mush and the Mushables” – La Cabane Productions, Thuristar, Cake Entertainment (Belgium, France)

“Sol” – Paper Owl Films, TG4, S4C, BBC Alba, My4, ITVHub, My5 (Ireland, Scotland, UK, Wales)

“Zog and the Flying Doctors” – Magic Light Pictures, BBC (UK)

Animation: Youth

“100% Wolf” – Flying Bark Productions, Lotterywest, ReDefine, Screen Australia, ScreenWest Siamese, Studio 100, The New South Wales Government, Apple TV (Australia)

“Brazen” – Silex Films, France Televisions (France)

“Protect Yourself Rules: Teen Series” – Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation, WonderMedia, University of Washington Joshua Center on Child Sex Abuse (USA)

“Trash” – Alone Productions (Italy)

“Women Undercover” – SquawK, ARTE France (France)

Interactive: Children

“Book Hungry Bears: Share A Story” – Stitch Media, Breakthrough Entertainment, Pukeko Pictures, Hengxin Shambala Kids, TVO, TFO (Canada, China, New Zealand)

“Bug Hunter!” – The Gibson Group, Firestarter Productions, TVNZ (Canada, New Zealand)

“Mini Yoga” – TFO (Canada)

“My Stay-At-Home Diary” – Lopii Productions Inc., YouTube (Canada)

“Wonder Woolies Play World” – Fuzzy House (Denmark)

Interactive: Youth

“The Book of Distance” – National Film Board of Canada (Canada)

“Escape If You Can 2” – Échappe-toi Canada MN Inc., UnisTV, CMF (Canada)

“Parliament: The Virtual Experience” – Library of Parliament, National Film Board of Canada (Canada)

Live Action: Children

“Endlings” – Sinking Ship Entertainment, CBC (Canada)

“First Day” – Epic Films, ABC Australia (Australia)

“Ghostwriter” – Sinking Ship Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+ (Canada, USA)

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit” – Sinking Ship Entertainment (Canada)

“Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate” – Sesame Workshop (USA)

Live Action: Youth

“About Sex” – Echo Media, CBC Gem (Canada)

“CitizenKid: Earth Comes First” – White Pine Pictures, Corus Entertainment, YTV (Canada)

“Detention Adventure” – LoCo Motion Pictures, Broken Compass Films, CBC Gem, HBO Max (Canada)

“FYI Investigates” – Fresh Start Media, Sky News, Sky Kids (Brazil, UK)

“War Stories” – EO Broadcasting, Stepping Stones Productions (The Netherlands)

DOCUMENTARY & FACTUAL

Arts & Culture

“Imagine” – Swan Films, BBC (UK)

“Kubrick by Kubrick” – TEMPS NOIR, ARTE France, TELEMARK (France)

“Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Lines” – Erica Starling Productions, Ronachan Films, BBC (UK)

“My Rembrandt” – NTR Television, Discours Film Productions, NPO (The Netherlands)

“There Are No Fakes” – Cave 7 Productions Inc., TVO (Canada)

Crime & Investigation

“Ask No Questions” – Lofty Sky Pictures Inc., Amazon Prime Video (Canada)

“Finland’s Biggest Crime Mysteries” – Aito Media, Nelonen, Ruutu (Finland)

“The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions” – VPRO Television, BBC, NPO (The Netherlands, UK)

“The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” – ESPN Films, VeryMuchSo Productions, Passion Pictures, Ventureland, BBC (UK, USA)

“The Mole: Infiltrating North Korea” – Piraya Film I, Wingman Media, BBC, NRK, DR, SVT (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, UK)

Environmental & Wildlife

“Extinction: The Facts” – BBC Studios, The Science Unit. A BBC Studios Production for PBS and BBC (UK, USA)

“H2O: The Molecule That Made Us” – GBH, Passion Pictures, PBS (UK, USA)

“The Last Ice” – National Geographic (UK, USA)

“Primates” – BBC Studios Natural History Unit (UK, USA)

“The Story of Plastic” – Pale Blue Dot Media, Discovery Channel (UK, USA)

History & Biography

“Afghanistan: The Wounded Land” – LOOKSfilm, NDR/Arte, Aljazeera Documentary Channel, CT, Format TV, DR, Knowledge Network, Mediawan Thematics for Toute l’Histoire, NRK, VPRO (Germany)

“Auschwitz Untold: In Colour” – Fulwell 73, More4 (Poland, UK)

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade” – Associated Producers Ltd., Cornelia Street Productions, UppiTV, Anonymous Content, EPIX (Canada, UK)

“Nuremberg: The Nazi Trials” – Middlechild Productions, Channel 5 (UK)

“Obama” – MSNBC (USA)

Science & Technology

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” – Possible Worlds, LLC., Fox, National Geographic (USA)

“Hubble: Thirty Years of Discovery” – BBC Studios, Discovery, Science Channel (UK, USA)

“NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future” – Storied Media Group, Discovery Channel, Science Channel (USA)

“Toxic Beauty” – White Pine Pictures (CANADA, UK, USA)

“Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space” – Storied Media Group, Discovery Channel, Science Channel (USA)

Short Non-Fiction Program

“Akashinga: The Brave Ones” – Avatar Alliance Foundation, National Geographic Documentary Films (USA)

“Americas Now” – CGTN (USA)

“The Broken and the Bad hosted by Giancarlo Esposito” – IKA Collective, AMC Digital, AMC Networks (USA)

“Highway to Heaven” – National Film Board of Canada, CBC (Canada)

“Story to Follow: Beirut, August 4th” – Al Jazeera Media Network (Lebanon, Qatar)

Social Issues & Current Affairs

“Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary” – Mongoose Pictures, BBC TV Current Affairs, PBS Frontline (UK, USA)

“The New York Times Presents” – New York Times, Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company (USA)

“Revelation” – In Films, ABC Australia (Australia)

“The School That Tried to End Racism” – Proper Content, Channel 4 (UK)

“Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge” – Public Square Films, Maylo Films, HBO (USA, UK)

Sports Documentary

“Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia” – South Shore, BBC (UK)

“Ice Conquerors” – Amalga, Historia (Canada)

“The Last Dance” – Mandalay Sports Media Production, NBAEntertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix (USA)

“Long Gone Summer” – ESPN Films, Bonfire Films of America (USA)

“Mad Dog & The Butcher” – Les Derniers Vilains – Vélocité International, Breakout Entertainment, Télé-Québec (Canada)

LEADING NOMINATIONS BY COMPANY

BBC Studios – 28 nominations

HBO – 9 nominations

CBC – 8 nominations

PBS – 6 nominations

Sky – 6 nominations

Discovery – 5 nominations

National Geographic – 5 nominations

LEADING NOMINATIONS BY COUNTRY

United States – 50 nominations

United Kingdom – 47 nominations

Canada – 36 nominations

Australia – 7 nominations

France – 6 nominations

Germany – 6 nominations

The Netherlands – 6 nominations

This year’s Grand Jury includes Brie Bryant, senior VP of original programming, Lifetime; Libbie Doherty, head of children’s content, ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation); James Farrell, head of local originals, Amazon Studios; Dan McDermott, president of original programming, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president, AMC Studio; Laura Michalchyshyn, chief creative officer, Blue Ant Media, co-president content, Blue Ant Studios; Jane Millichip, chief content officer, Europe, Sky Studios and Miranda Wayland, head of creative diversity, BBC.

This year’s Banff World Media Festival will once again be held virtually, online between June 14 and July 16, 2021, and feature Marvel Studios president/Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige; “Friends’?”Grace & Frankie” exec producer Marta Kauffman; “Fresh Off the Boat”/”Young Rock” exec producer Nahnatchka Khan; Netflix co-CEO/chief creative officer Ted Sarandos; Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey; megaproducer Greg Berlanti; “The Flight Attendant” star and exec producer Kaley Cuoco; and more.