‘Bachelor’ Season 25 Premiere With Matt James Hits Ratings Lows

“The Bachelor” settled for new lows in the overnight ratings with the debut of Matt James on Season 25 on Monday night.

In the Live+Same Day ratings, the long-running ABC dating show pulled in a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers from 8-10 p.m. That is the lowest ratings for a season premiere of the series to date, with the previous record low coming in 2019. That season premiere, featuring Colton Underwood, drew a 1.5 rating and 5.1 million viewers. This season’s premiere was also down over 30% in the key demo and around 18% in total viewers compared to last season.

It should be noted, however, that the show will more than likely see a good amount of lift in delayed viewing in the coming days.

Later on ABC, a preview of the Craig Ferguson game show “The Hustler” opened to a soft 0.5 rating and 2 million viewers, retaining less than half of its lead in from “The Bachelor.” Still, ABC led the night in the key demo with a 1.0 rating and finished second in viewers with 4 million.

Elsewhere, NBC debuted Season 4 of the game show “The Wall,” which drew a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million viewers. That is down over 40% in both measures compared to the Season 3 premiere of the show.

CBS and NBC tied for second place in the demo for the night, with each network notching a 0.6. CBS was first in viewers, however, with 5.3 million. NBC was third with 2.9 million. Univision came in fourth overall with a 0.4 rating and 1.34 million viewers. Fox tied for fifth in the demo with Telemundo with a 0.3 rating, but Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.32 million. Telemundo was sixth with 971,000 viewers. The CW finished last with a 0.1 rating and 656,000 viewers, airing only reruns.