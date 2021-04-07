‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Heads Back to ABC This Summer, Plus Three New Series and Returning Game Shows

“Bachelor in Paradise” and its sister spinoff series “The Bachelorette” are headed back to ABC this summer to enrapture fans with soaring romance and dating don’ts once again after the former took a hiatus due to the pandemic and the latter had a clunky, COVID-19-friendly split-season with two leads, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Adams and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11) will co-host Katie Thurston’s nationally-televised search for love on “The Bachelorette.” They replace longtime “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison, who was embroiled in controversy upon defending Rachael Kirkconnell after pictures confirming her attendance at an “Antebellum-themed” party in college surfaced during her run on Matt James’ recent “Bachelor” season. Harrison’s involvement in the franchise remains in limbo, sources told Variety last month.

In addition to the “Bachelor” franchise staples, three new series will be making their ABC debuts: “The Celebrity Dating Game,” hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton; “When Nature Calls” (working title) in June; and “The Ultimate Surfer,” produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, in August. The network will also be welcoming back “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The Chase” and “To Tell the Truth.”

Last summer, “Celebrity Family Feud” ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8 p.m. hour in total viewers; this past fall, “The Chase” ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 9 p.m. hour in total viewers. Whacky mini-golf competition series “Holey Moley,” which was the No. 1 most co-viewed summer series on major broadcast networks, will also be swinging back to the Walt Disney Television flagship property.

New episodes of “Press Your Luck,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks” and the mystery game show “The Hustler” are also slated to air on ABC this summer. The Luke Wilson-hosted docudrama “Emergency Call,” featuring 911 call takers from various cities across the U.S., will return for its second season as well.

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern):

Friday, June 4

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Emergency Call”

Sunday, June 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Chase”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth”

Monday, June 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

Wednesday, June 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Card Sharks”

Monday, June 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Celebrity Dating Game” (series premiere)

Thursday, June 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. “When Nature Calls” (WT) (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Holey Moley 3D in 2D”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hustler”

Monday, Aug. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Ultimate Surfer” (series premiere)