‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Season 2 to Premiere in October on Netflix

Netflix announced the second season of “The Baby-Sitters Club” will premiere on Oct. 11.

“The Baby-Sitters Club,” based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Ann M. Martin, follows a group of friends as they start a baby-sitting business in Stoneybrook, Conn. As they juggle their new responsibilities as local caregivers, they also face friendship challenges with each other, various pressures from their home lives and unique situations that include diabetes (for Stacey), an absentee father (for Kristy) and parents who are dating each other (for Mary Ann and Dawn).

“In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club and of the girls,” said creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert in a statement. “There are two new members [and] they’re all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people.

“We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we’ve all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places. I’m so excited for everyone to be back in Stoneybrook and back in business,” she continued.

In addition to Kristy (Sophia Grace), Mary Ann (Malia Baker), Claudia (Momona Tamada), Stacey (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn (now played by Kyndra Sanchez), Season 2 welcomes Mallory (Vivian Watson) and Jessi (Anais Lee) to the titular club.

The series also stars Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson.

Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith executive produce. Martin is a producer on the series. The show comes from Walden Media.

See some first look images, including of Sanchez in the role of Dawn, from Season 2 below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

ABC will premiere “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World” on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. The new two-hour special is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, taking viewers through the history of the park’s creation through its most memorable pop-culture moments and partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It will be hosted by Disney Legend Whoopi Goldberg and include musical performances from Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as interviews with such actors as Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure and Gary Sinise; athletes from Tom Brady to Phil Simms and Doug Williams; filmmakers Kevin Feige, Pete Docter and James Cameron; Disney Imagineers Bob Weis, Mark Kohl and Ann Morrow Johnson; and Disney executives Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner. The special ​is produced by ABC News in association with ABC Entertainment and Disney Parks Global Content. David Sloan and Sally Conner are senior executive producers and Matt Lombardi is executive producer.

CASTING

“Shark Tank” will welcome few guest Sharks Kevin Hart, Emma Grede, Peter Jones and Nirav Tolia for its 13th season, which premieres Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Hart is best-known as a comedian and actor, while Grede is the CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partners of SKIMS, Jones is the sole remaining original Dragon on BBC’s “Dragons’ Den,” and Tolia is the co-founder of Nextdoor. These four guest Sharks will appear alongside the show’s usual and longtime Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes during the 2021-2022 season. “Shark Tank,” which is produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, gives average people the chance to potentially secure business deals while presenting their ideas to the aforementioned panel. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Cuban, Corcoran, Greiner, Herjavec, John and O’Leary executive produce.

ABC announced the contestants for “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Season 2: Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir and Ali Wentworth. Pat Sajak and Vanna White host this edition of the show, but on it, the contestants have a chance to win up to $1 million for a charity of their choice. The show is ” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Season 2 premieres Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.