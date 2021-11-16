‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Its Uncle Iroh, Gyatso, and Commander Zhao

The “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series at Netflix has cast three key roles, with production on the series now underway.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (“Kim’s Convenience,” “The Mandalorian”) will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. Lim Kay Siu (“Anna and The King,” “Nightwatch”) will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang. And Ken Leung (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Industry”) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.

Lee is repped by Meridian Artists. Leung is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

The trio joins previously announced cast members Gordon Cormier(Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai).

In addition, Netflix announced that production on the series would take place using a new virtual production volume designed and operated by Pixomondo (PXO) Virtual Production. The 23,000 square foot stage is 84 feet across and 28 feet high with over 3,000 LED panels. It is the same type of technology used to make shows like Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” and, perhaps most famously, Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Variety recently revealed a similar virtual stage is in use on the Hulu series “How I Met Your Father.”

“We’re thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we’re especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world,” said series writer, executive producer, and showrunner Albert Kim.

Along with Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce along with Michael Goi. Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer. Goi and Liang are also directors on the show, as are Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

Original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were attached to create the series for Netflix, but they announced in August 2020 that they were no longer involved. They have since announced a new deal with Nickelodeon to establish Avatar Studios, which will create new animated series and films set within the “Avatar” universe.

The live-action version of “Last Airbender” was first ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The animated version aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. The series received substantial acclaim during its run, picking up multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award. The sequel series, “Legend of Korra,” aired for four seasons from 2012-2014.