Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casts Its Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi and More

Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series has discovered its Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi, Gran Gran and Suki’s mother Yukari.

Elizabeth Yu (“All My Love”), plays Azula, the daughter of Fire Lord Ozai and sister to Zuko. She’s a fire-bending prodigy and relentless perfectionist who will stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne. Maria Zhang will play Suki, the leader of an elite female fighting force known as the Kyoshi Warriors. Yvonne Chapman (“Family Law”) will play the legendary warrior Avatar Kyoshi, revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice. Tamlyn Tomita (“Cobra Kai”) will play Suki’s mother Yukari, the fiercely protective mayor of Kyoshi Island. Finally, Casey Camp-Horinek (“Reservation Dogs”) will play Gran Gran, the compassionate matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe and Katara and Sokka’s grandmother.

They join the previously announced cast members playing Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), Zuko (Dallas Liu), Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) and monk Gyatso (Lim Kay Siu).

The adaptation of the beloved animated series from Nickelodeon, which has a passionate fanbase of millennials that grew up with the series and Gen Zers who have discovered the cartoon on streaming platforms, comes from showrunner, executive producer and writer Albert Kim. Kim (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Nikita”) executive produces alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin (“The Lego Movie,” “Aladdin”), Lindsey Liberatore (“Walker”) and Michael Goi (“Swamp Thing,” “American Horror Story”). Goi, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson will direct with Roseanne Lang, who also co-executive produces.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is currently shooting in Vancouver.

(Pictured above: Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang and Yvonne Chapman; pictured below: Casey Camp-Horinek and Tamlyn Tomita)