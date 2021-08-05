Ava DuVernay OWN Series ‘Cherish The Day’ Season 2 Casts Richard Roundtree, Terri J. Vaughn (TV News Roundup)

OWN’s romantic anthology drama, “Cherish The Day” has announced new cast members for the second season. New cast members include Richard Roundtree and Terri J. Vaughn.

Roundtree and Vaughn will be joining the cast in recurring roles. Roundtree is set to occur as Mandeville “MV” St. James, a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, played by series star Joy Bryant. Vaughn will recur as Anastasia, Ellis’ (series star Henry Simmons) soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children.

“Cherish The Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day.

The first season of “Cherish The Day” starred Xosha Roquemmore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson, and debuted in Feb. 2020. During its seven-week first season, the series ranked number one in its time period across all cable networks with Black women, households and total viewers.

While being led by Ava DuVernay, “Cherish The Day” achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50 percent women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue in season two.

Created and produced by DuVernay, “Cherish The Day” is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers. Swilling and Schaffer are co-showrunners of season two.

Additionally, Sheldon Candis, Angel Kristi Williams and Merawi Gerima will direct episodes this season.

Also in Variety..

Development

Boat Rocker Media is developing and producing Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York Times bestselling author Colson Whitehead’s novel “Sag Harbor” as a television series with HBO Max. The story chronicles Benji Cooper, the only Black student at an elite prep school in Manhattan, who escapes to Sag Harbor to connect with other African Americans where they’ve built a world of their own. Daniel “Koa” Beaty and Whitehead will executive produce alongside Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker, and Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland for Cinema Gypsy Productions. Beaty will be the writer for the pilot episode.