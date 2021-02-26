Austin Butler, Callum Turner to Lead Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Masters of the Air’ at Apple

Austin Butler and Callum Turner will play the lead roles in Apple’s World War II drama “Masters of the Air,” a continuation of the “Band of Brothers”/”The Pacific” franchise from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Butler will star as Major Gale Cleven and Turner will star as Major John Egan.

Butler and Hanks previously worked together on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann. Butler will star as Presley with Hanks playing Colonel Tom Parker. Butler also recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” in the role of infamous Manson Family member Tex Watson. His other roles include the features “The Dead Don’t Die” and “Dude” as well as the series “The Shannara Chronicles.”

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and The Lede Company.

Turner is perhaps best known for his role in 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” with Turner also set to appear in the third film in the franchise that is due out in 2022. He has also appeared in features like “The Only Living Boy in New York,” “Emma.,” and “Divine,” as well as the BBC One series “The Capture.”

He is repped by WME, Curtis Brown UK, Ziffren Brittenham and Shelter PR.

“Masters of the Air” is written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff as well as Graham Yost, with both also co-executive producing. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television. Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Gary Goetzman. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

The series will not be the first World War II project Hanks has done at Apple. The streamer previously released the naval war film “Greyhound,” which Hanks wrote, starred in, and produced along with Goetzman and Playtone. Spielberg currently executive produces the Apple series “Amazing Stories” with Amblin producing.