Aubrey Plaza to Star in Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the Hulu drama pilot “Olga Dies Dreaming,” Variety has learned.

The show was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April. It tells the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Plaza will star in the title role as Olga, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more.

This marks the latest series regular role Plaza has lined up in recent months. It was previously announced that she would voice a main character on the upcoming FX animated series “Little Demon,” which will also star both Danny and Lucy DeVito. Her other TV roles include “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion.” On the film side, she has starred in features such as “Ingrid Goes West,” “The To Do List,” “Black Bear,” and “Happiest Season.”

She is repped by CAA, MGMT, and Schreck Rose.

“Olga Dies Dreaming” is based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. Gonzalez is writing and executive producing the pilot. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct and executive produce. 20th Television is the studio