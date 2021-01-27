AT&T Q4: HBO Max Activations Double to 17.2 Million, Warner Bros. Revenue Declines 21%

AT&T said “Wonder Woman 1984” helped HBO Max double activations — to 17.2 million — in the fourth quarter of 2020. But a 21% decline in Warner Bros. revenue for Q4, as well as other COVID-related impacts, pulled the down company’s revenue down and earnings for the quarter.

At the end of 2020, WarnerMedia had 41.5 million HBO Max and HBO domestic subscribers, up 20% from 34.6 million a year prior. AT&T said it hit the number two years faster than its initial forecast. The company said it invested about $800 million in HBO Max in the fourth quarter, spending more than $2 billion for the year on the streaming service.

During the quarter, AT&T took a $780 million charge related to the impairment of production and other content inventory at WarnerMedia, with $520 million resulting from the continued shutdown of theaters during the pandemic and “the hybrid distribution model for our 2021 film slate.” WarnerMedia plans to release all movies on the Warner Bros. slate day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters.

Warner Bros. revenue in the quarter was $3.2 billion, down 21.2%, driven by the postponement of theatrical and home-entertainment releases. The company also blamed the “limited-capacity and hybrid HBO Max distribution release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984′” for the drop, as well as lower TV licensing and production revenue hurt by COVID-related production delays.

HBO revenue for Q4 was $1.9 billion, up 11.7%, driven by growth in subscription revenues primarily due to higher HBO Max direct-to-consumer subscribers in the U.S. and the May 2020 acquisition of the remaining interest in HBO Latin America Group. Meanwhile, AT&T’s pay-TV business continued to suffer: The telco had a net loss of 617,000 premium video subscribers in Q4. At December 31, 2020, AT&T’s Video division had approximately 17.2 million video connections compared to 20.4 million at December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, premium TV video subscribers, which includes AT&T TV, had a net loss of 617,000. Subscribers to AT&T TV NOW, our OTT video service, had a net loss of 27,000. Beginning in January 2021, AT&T TV NOW has been combined with AT&T TV.

AT&T’s consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $45.7 billion versus $46.8 billion in

the year-ago quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across most businesses,

particularly WarnerMedia and domestic wireless service revenues, which were pressured from

lower international roaming. For the quarter, revenue declines included domestic video,

Warner Bros. television and theatrical products, legacy wireline services, and Latin America,

which includes foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher domestic

wireless revenues, primarily from equipment sales.

Operating income/(loss) was ($10.7) billion versus $5.3 billion in the year-ago quarter due to

the non-cash asset impairments in the quarter and the impact of lower revenues. Operating

income margin was (23.5%) versus 11.4% in the year-ago quarter. When adjusted for non-cash

asset impairments, merger-amortization costs and other items, operating income was $7.8

billion versus $9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, and operating income margin was 17.1%

versus 19.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures taken to prevent its spread or mitigate its effects both domestically and internationally have impacted our results of operations. Fourth-quarter 2020 earnings include approximately $650 million, or $0.08 per diluted share of COVID-19 impacts, including $90 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of cost reductions reflecting insurance recoveries associated with WarnerMedia business disruption recoveries offset by additional incremental expense.