DirecTV to Become Standalone Company Through AT&T, TPG Capital Pact

AT&T has set a deal with TPG Capital that calls for the struggling satellite TV provider DirecTV to become a standalone company in which TPG would own a 30% stake.

The sides have been in talks for months as AT&T has sought to find a solution to the problem of DirecTV’s subscriber losses dragging down the company’s overall results. The pact with TPG implies an enterprise value of $16.25 billion, a far cry from the $48.5 billion that AT&T paid for DirecTV in 2015.

The deal covers DirecTV, AT&T TV and AT&T’s smaller U-verse MVPD service. The new company, to be named DirecTV, will be headed by Bill Morrow, who is CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video series. The new-model DirecTV will be governed by a board of five seats, two for AT&T, two from TPG Capital and one for Morrow.

“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max. And it supports our deliberate capital allocation commitment to invest in growth areas, sustain the dividend at current levels, focus on debt reduction and restructure or monetize non-core assets,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey. “As the pay-TV industry continues to evolve, forming a new entity with TPG to operate the U.S. video business separately provides the flexibility and dedicated management focus needed to continue meeting the needs of a high-quality customer base and managing the business for profitability. TPG is the right partner for this transaction and creating a new entity is the right way to structure and manage the video business for optimum value creation.”

