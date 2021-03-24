Katrina Cukaj Succeeds Joe Hogan at WarnerMedia Ad Sales

Veteran Joe Hogan will leave his senior role at WarnerMedia’s ad sales after working at the company for 30 years, and will be succeeded by Katina Cukaj, who takes lead for advertising sales and partnerships under JP Colaco.

Cukaj, who led ad sales for a time at CNN and moved on to tackle broader responsibilities within WarnerMedia’s sales organization, will become the point person in the company’s ongoing effort to talk to agencies and buyers about advertising opportunities at its cable networks and its new HBO Max. AT&T said earlier this month it had secured $80 million in advance commitments for an ad-supported tier of the still-nascent streaming service.

“On behalf of the entire company, we thank Joe for his meaningful effort and commitment to the ad sales organization over the past 30 years. We wish him continued success in his next journey,” said Colaco, in a prepared statement.

