‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Donald Glover Releases Cryptic Teaser of Paper Boi’s Ascent

Donald Glover released a Halloween treat for “Atlanta” fans with the first glimpse of season 3. In a tweet titled “Happy Halloween,” Glover pointed to a site named Gilga.com, which displayed a minute long trailer of the new season. Alongside stark imagery and Sun Ra’s “It’s After The End of the World,” the trailer ends on a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) wearing a shirt reading “FAKE” in front of servants facing the wall.

In Sept. 2020, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said “Atlanta” faced a pandemic-forced production shutdown that pushed its release date back from 2021. The third and fourth seasons of “Atlanta” were shot and written together, with one season set in Atlanta while the other takes place in Europe.

Glover has been busy as of late, signing an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios in February.

Watch the trailer, which was uploaded to YouTube via Gilga.com, below.

 

