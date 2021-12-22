‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Will Finally Arrive Next Spring, As FX Announces Long-Overdue Premiere Date

‘Atlanta’ finally has a return date. The Emmy-winning FX comedy returns for Season 3, after a three-year hiatus, on Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET with two new episodes. “Atlanta” will consist of ten episodes in Season 3, and this will mark the first time the show will be available to watch via in-season streaming on Hulu.

FX will kick off the Season 3 “Atlanta” marketing campaign on Christmas day via a new teaser trailer set to run during ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

On Halloween, Glover released a minute-long trailer of the new season. Alongside stark imagery and Sun Ra’s haunting “It’s After the End of the World,” the trailer focuses on a shot of Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) wearing a shirt reading “FAKE” in front of servants facing the wall.

The third and fourth seasons of “Atlanta” were shot and written together, with one season set in Atlanta while the other takes place in Europe. The show hasn’t aired a new episode since May 2018; in September 2020, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said “Atlanta” faced a pandemic-forced production shutdown that pushed its release date back from 2021.

Here’s the synopsis from FX: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

From FX Productions, “Atlanta’ is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

The show’s Season 2, dubbed “Atlanta Robbin Season,” earned 14 Emmy nominations for were the most of any comedy series. The show has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards. The first two seasons of “Atlanta” are available on Hulu.