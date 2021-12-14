‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. The deal is Black’s first overall deal with Warner Bros., but continues a relationship that previously included Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Black was a writer and producer on Season 2 of the comedy, from Jason Sudeikis and from Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Black is also working with Lawrence on his company’s upcoming drama “Bad Monkey,” starring Vince Vaughn. That Warner Bros. TV series, also being produced for Apple TV Plus, will feature Black as a writer and supervising producer.

The prolific Black earned two Emmy nominations in 2021 in the outstanding writing for a variety series category, for both HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (in which she also appears on, in addition to writing for), and Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

Black has earned a total of eight Emmy nominations, winning one in 2017 in the outstanding writing for a variety special category for her work on TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” Black’s other credits include serving as a correspondent on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

A UC Santa Cruz and Northwestern grad, Black is a Second City alum and former teacher at The Second City Training Center.

Black is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and attorney Jared Levine.