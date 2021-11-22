Amazon Prime Video Announces ‘As We See It’ Release Date and Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming series “As We See It” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21, 2022 and released a trailer for it.

The series follows 20-something roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), who are on the autism spectrum — as they strive to get jobs, make friends and fall in love. The trailer features each of the roommates tackling their goals, with the help of family and friends along the way. “I think you are such a beautiful person that you shouldn’t have to hide who you are,” says their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) to Jack. “That makes me want to throw up,” he responds.

The series also stars Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou. Writer Jason Katim executive produces with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman and Udi Segal. Jesse Peretz directs and executive produces the first episode. “As We See It” comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television, Israel’s yes Studios and Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Peacock announced the comedy series “MacGruber” based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere all eight episodes Dec. 16. With Will Forte reprising his titular role, the series follows MacGruber as he’s released from prison, where he has been for more than a decade since the events of the film. His new mission is to take down a villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), with the help of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe). The series also features Sam Elliott, Laurene Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy returns as Constantine Bach. The show is written and executive produced by Forte, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who all serve as showrunners. Solomon and Taccone also direct. Other executive producers are Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David. “MacGruber” hails from Universal Television and Broadway Video. Peacock released an in-depth prison interview with the character as well as first look images, which you can view below.

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: Sam Elliott as Perry — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: Laurence Fishburne as Gen. Barrett Fasoose, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo, Will Forte as MacGruber, Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock

MACGRUBER — Pictured in this screengrab: Billy Zane as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth — (Photo by: Peacock) Peacock